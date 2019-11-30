PHOTOS: Dragonfly Pond Family Society hosts inclusive fashion show in Penticton

The Dragonfly Pond Family Society put on a special fashion show Thursday night.
The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show, a celebration of inclusion, featured the members of the society as they strutted their stuff down the runway at the Lakeside Resort.
The models for the show selected their own outfits at The Hudson’s Bay in Penticton, with the store closed and available just for them.
More details to follow.
