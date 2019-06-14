PHOTOS: Enderby grads paint the town — and themselves

Students spray painted the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14 to celebrate graduation

Enderby students celebrated their graduation on June 14, spray painting their names, inside jokes, Minions and more on the street outside A.L. Fortune.

Vice principal Pam Chudiak said the 40 graduates started the day with a big breakfast provided by the Lions Club, before participating in the longstanding spray paint tradition.

“One of our parents had bid on a breakfast for 50 and she donated it to the grad class, so the Lions Club came and cooked them a big pancake, egg and ham breakfast,” Chudiak said.

READ MORE: Lions get Parkinson’s group moving in Vernon

The students then took to the streets with cans of colourful spray paint, some of which also glittered and glows in the dark.

A.L. Fortune’s Shelby Haskett said some of the spray paint students used on the street outside the school on June 14 also glitters and glows in the dark. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

Student Naomi Watkins painted her name as well as several pop culture images, such as Minions, Doge and Pepe the Frog, to the delight of bystanders.

A talented artist, Watkins will be continuing her education at Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver.

Though Watkins said she has been “geared toward ink and oils” in the past, she wants to learn something new when she continues school, so she will be focusing on animation and illustration.

A.L. Fortune student Naomi Watkins spray painted her name, Minions, Doge and Pepe the Frog on the street outside the school on June 14 to celebrate graduation. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

“I’d like to learn more stuff,” she said. “I’m pretty excited actually.

“I used to be from Maple Ridge and I graduated there, but I came up here to upgrade courses to go to Emily Carr. Just being in a different environment here is really nice.”

Several students also experimented with painting themselves, adding strips of colour to their legs.

In addition to painting their names on the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14, some of the graduates, such as Shelby Haskett (right) also painted themselves. (Karissa Gall – Black Press)

One of the students, Shelby Haskett, said she hoped the paint would wash off with relative ease.

With the paint on the street left to dry, the students continued their day with photos in the courtyard at 3:30 p.m., a parade around Enderby at 4 p.m., and the convocation ceremony at 7 p.m.

“It’s so cool,” Chudiak said of the parade. “The town of Enderby is out there sitting on their lawn chairs and waving at the kids.”

READ MORE: Enderby 2018 grads paint the town



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.