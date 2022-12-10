PHOTOS: First Christmas A-Fair held at Salmon Arm Seniors Centre

Meredith and Calista Rusk buying sweet treats at the Tappen Tarts table at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Meredith and Calista Rusk buying sweet treats at the Tappen Tarts table at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Darby Mohrmann, owner of Lil’ Whimsy Creations, selling her crafty terrariums and delicate displays at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Darby Mohrmann, owner of Lil’ Whimsy Creations, selling her crafty terrariums and delicate displays at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Cailey Sawatzky, owner of Hooked With Love, and her son. Lincoln Graham, selling crocheted stuffed animals and gifts at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Cailey Sawatzky, owner of Hooked With Love, and her son. Lincoln Graham, selling crocheted stuffed animals and gifts at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Laurel selling her handmade resin jewelry and accessories, made with flowers from her own garden at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Laurel selling her handmade resin jewelry and accessories, made with flowers from her own garden at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Kate, owner of Anne Girl Creations, selling crocheted hats and gifts at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Kate, owner of Anne Girl Creations, selling crocheted hats and gifts at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre, Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)
Linda Bothwell and Lance Dubreuil pose with a photo of their dog Stella, who passed last August. Stella inspired the pair to look into crystal healing to help with grief, which led to their business, Stella’s Soul Crystals, selling crystals and hoping to help others. They sold crystals at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre on Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)Linda Bothwell and Lance Dubreuil pose with a photo of their dog Stella, who passed last August. Stella inspired the pair to look into crystal healing to help with grief, which led to their business, Stella’s Soul Crystals, selling crystals and hoping to help others. They sold crystals at the Christmas A-Fair at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre on Dec. 10 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)

The first annual Christmas A-Fair was full of happy shoppers and cheerful vendors.

The fair is being held today, Dec. 10, at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre at 170 5 Ave. SE, until 4 p.m.

Funds collected from the raffle ticket sales at the door of the fair will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

