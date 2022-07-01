PHOTOS: Full double rainbow captured over Vernon

A full rainbow was captured from The Vines near The Rise Golf Course in Vernon Thursday, June 30. (Dianne Freeman photo)
Kelly Ackeral photoKelly Ackeral photo
A full double rainbow was captured over Vernon Thursday, June 30. (Kelly Fehr photo)A full double rainbow was captured over Vernon Thursday, June 30. (Kelly Fehr photo)
A full rainbow was captured from The Vines near The Rise Golf Course in Vernon Thursday, June 30. (Dianne Freeman photo)A full rainbow was captured from The Vines near The Rise Golf Course in Vernon Thursday, June 30. (Dianne Freeman photo)
Valerie Van Bodegom photoValerie Van Bodegom photo
Kelly Ackeral photoKelly Ackeral photo
Carly Innes photoCarly Innes photo
Jessica Bakey Harrigan photoJessica Bakey Harrigan photo
Nik Vischschraper photoNik Vischschraper photo
Anthony Carboni photoAnthony Carboni photo
Amanda Fallis photoAmanda Fallis photo
Linda Decker photoLinda Decker photo

Seeing a rainbow is always a joyous sight, but Vernon residents were treated to an extra-special showing Thursday evening.

The colours of a full double rainbow beamed over town June 30.

A rainbow is formed when sunlight interacts with rain drops in the sky.

Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop.

The chance of seeing another rainbow is possible again over the next week.

Environment Canada is forecasting mostly sun for the rest of Canada Day, Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

Saturday is forecast to be mainly sunny with a high of 29. It’s supposed to be a sunny Sunday with a high of 30.

Showers are forecast for Monday.

