PHOTOS: Indigenous bowling tournament returns to Salmon Arm alley

Indigenous bowlers from around the area convened in Salmon Arm this weekend for a tournament that made its return after a pandemic hiatus.

The Indigenous bowling tournament at Lakeside Bowling started Friday, March 31, and out-of-town bowlers stayed in Salmon Arm to finish the tournament on Saturday, April 1. Organizer Gerry Thomas said bowlers came from Vernon, Boston Bar, Merritt, Chase and further, with eight local bowlers also competing.

“I’m trying to build it back up, and they stay in our hotels so helping the community, that’s how I look at it,” said Thomas. “We all go to their bowling alleys too so we all support each other’s communities and it all goes around. We just have fun, and there’s lots of new bowlers here.”

Thomas said the 2023 tournament, which he’s been planning since November, has less participants than pre-pandemic years, where he’d usually see about 60 or 70 bowlers.

