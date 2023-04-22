PHOTOS: Kelowna residents clean up the beach for Earth Day

Rip Curl Kelowna hosted an event on Saturday that invited residents to clean up Gyro Beach to celebrate Earth Day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Earth Day was celebrated and represented well in Kelowna on Saturday.

On a day that’s used to celebrate our planet and bring awareness to environmental issues, hundreds of people showed up to Gyro Beach in Kelowna’s Lakeshore neighbourhood to help clean up the beach. The event was put on by clothing store Rip Curl.

The people who came out to help picked up anything from food wrappers to cigarette butts to bottle caps.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., following by prizes that were given out by event sponsors. Rip Curl provided people with garbage bags and gloves to go around the beach and reduce pollution.

