Photos: Kicking the winter blues with Seedy Sunday in Kelowna

Okanagan Master Gardeners is a chapter of a provincial association. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)Okanagan Master Gardeners is a chapter of a provincial association. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
The Seedy Sunday event included a chick holding station by donation. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)The Seedy Sunday event included a chick holding station by donation. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Okanagan Master Gardeners are ready for winter’s end, hosting the first Seedy Sunday event on March 12 at Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre.

Rachael Fleming, a master gardener since 2010 and the vendor coordinator, said there are about 30 vendors in attendance.

“Okanagan Master Gardeners are part of a provincial master gardener association where our mandate is sustainable gardening practices.”

Vendors travelled from all over the Okanagan, the majority being local seed growers.

“They are selling seeds that they grow here in the valley. When you’re buying a seed from a big box grocery store you don’t know where those seeds came from. These ones, you know that they will grow here in our climate because they’ve been harvested here,” said Fleming.

The event also offers information sessions for gardeners wanting to learn from the experts and includes a fun opportunity for the kids to hold one-day-old chicks and plant a sunflower seed in a pot to take home.

The market runs until 3 p.m. today (March 12).

Learn more about gardening in B.C. or how to become a master gardener at mgabc.org.

