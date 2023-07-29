PHOTOS: Moose Mouse Days returns to Sicamous after many years

A Sicamous celebration made a comeback for the first time in years.
Moose Mouse Days, a Sicamous festival of summers past that consisted of parades, community events, sports, games and refreshments, returned on Saturday, July 29, after efforts to renew the festival sprouted up early this year.
Determined volunteers were able to organize a car show with SicRiderz, a local vehicle equipment company, and gathered volunteers to host a face-painting tent. Also at Finlayson Park was live music, Parkview Elementary’s PAC holding 50/50 raffle ticket sales and Taunia Oddy offering rock painting. Painted rocks are to be added to the rock snake art project she is spearheading.
Organizers said around 60 cars were parked in the grass, including some kids’ submissions of battery-operated toy cars and bikes.
Genevive Brisebois, four, was most excited about face painting as she said at other events, the line can be hours long, so she and her grandmother got to the park early to ensure a spot.
“When I tucked her in last night, she was already talking about it, saying, ‘I’m going to get a unicorn,’” said Brisebois’ grandmother.
Eagle River Secondary students could be seen by Pines Motel, selling ice cream sundaes to fundraise for the school’s trip to Europe. Eleven students, from grades 10-12, get to go on the trip this upcoming school year, and the students all thanked the community for its support of their various fundraising efforts.
