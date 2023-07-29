PHOTOS: Moose Mouse Days returns to Sicamous after many years

Altin Hincer sits in Jeff Greenlaw’s 1939 International D-15 truck at the Moose Mouse Days car show Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Katherine Powell paints a rock to add to the rock snake planned for Finlayson Park at Moose Mouse Days Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Left to right, Ella Suk, Lakai Heppner and Lenora Kasick sell ice cream sundaes to fundraise for the Eagle River Secondary Europe trip they are going on. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Genevive Brisebois gets a rainbow unicorn painted on her face, a design she went to bed dreaming about, said her grandmother. Moose Mouse Days Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Alexis’ 2020 UTV and Daigon Daigrik’s 2017 Ford F-150 Eco Boost are some of the kids’ submissions to the Saturday, July 23, 2023 Moose Mouse Days car show, hosted by SicRiderz. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Jake Dewitt’s 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air was on display at the Moose Mouse Days car show Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Tom Kennedy’s 1931 Ford Coupe, from Tappen, was shown off at the Moose Mouse Days car show Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Henry Mohle, from Abbotsford, submitted a 1935 Chevrolet Coupe to the Moose Mouse Days car show, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

A Sicamous celebration made a comeback for the first time in years.

Moose Mouse Days, a Sicamous festival of summers past that consisted of parades, community events, sports, games and refreshments, returned on Saturday, July 29, after efforts to renew the festival sprouted up early this year.

Determined volunteers were able to organize a car show with SicRiderz, a local vehicle equipment company, and gathered volunteers to host a face-painting tent. Also at Finlayson Park was live music, Parkview Elementary’s PAC holding 50/50 raffle ticket sales and Taunia Oddy offering rock painting. Painted rocks are to be added to the rock snake art project she is spearheading.

Read more: Community art installation to snake its way through Sicamous

Organizers said around 60 cars were parked in the grass, including some kids’ submissions of battery-operated toy cars and bikes.

Genevive Brisebois, four, was most excited about face painting as she said at other events, the line can be hours long, so she and her grandmother got to the park early to ensure a spot.

“When I tucked her in last night, she was already talking about it, saying, ‘I’m going to get a unicorn,’” said Brisebois’ grandmother.

Eagle River Secondary students could be seen by Pines Motel, selling ice cream sundaes to fundraise for the school’s trip to Europe. Eleven students, from grades 10-12, get to go on the trip this upcoming school year, and the students all thanked the community for its support of their various fundraising efforts.

Read more: Downsized Moose Mouse Days still going strong in Sicamous

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Car ShowsCommmunitySicamous