Photos: Pet goats go for a stroll in downtown Penticton

A pair of goats were brought to downtown Penticton by a man from Summerland on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.

Not everyone seems to be bothered by the cold weather in Penticton — just ask the goats seen strolling through downtown Penticton recently.

Led by the calming hand of their owner, a pair of what appeared to be well-trained goats took a tour of the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7.

The man, who claims to own the goats at his residence in Summerland, could be seen in the 500-block of Main Street enjoying the brisk December air in the Peach City with his two companions.

Neither of the animals had collars or leashes but seemed well trained.

Business owners and local residents in the area greeted the man and his curious-looking goats, who embraced their short stay in the South Okanagan city by walking down Main Street.

READ MORE: Goat finds family with herd of deer

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityGoatPenticton