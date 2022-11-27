PHOTOS: Popular craft fair returns to Salmon Arm church

Vendors and shoppers excited to have markets back, able to socialize

Annamarie and Kirsten Weicker sell baked goods, made by church members and their grandmother, Nellie Rasmusssen, at the Christmas Gift and Craft Sale at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Nov. 26 200. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm makers and bakers were excited to return to the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church basement for the Christmas Gift and Craft Sale.

Although the church held one small market in 2021, Saturday’s (Nov. 26) market was the first time back to a public setting for many vendors, and shoppers were happy to see some of their favourite gifts available.

Many vendors expressed excitement at seeing friends behind the tables again and were eager to support each other.

Shelley Clack, The Happy Crochet Hooker, missed live markets and the social activity that they bring. She sold her crafts at the Christmas Gift and Craft Sale at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salmon Arm, Nov. 26 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Brothers Brayden and Riley Souka sell their family business’ Shuswap Slices homemade apple chips at the Christmas Gift and Craft Sale at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salmon Arm, Nov. 26 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Doug Kendig holding up a 1935 Little Orphan Annie book and a 1973 Eaton’s catalogue. At the Christmas Gift and Craft Sale at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salmon Arm, Kendig sells antique stamps, coins and collectibles to raise money to send to the Church of Christ in Poland’s summer camp which is housing Ukrainian refugees. Nov. 26 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)