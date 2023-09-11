PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Fair delivers

Ballack Campbell and Ellie Gunn receive visit and a sniff from a St. John Ambulance therapy dog during the Salmon Arm Fair Parade held Saturday morning, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

Lumi the border collie flies over Alexandra Côté’s back to catch a disc during a performance by the Canine Stars at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

A Salmon Arm Fair Parade favourite, the Salmon Arm Scouts Canada canoe float, glides along the parade route Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

The Knights of Valour’s Josh Toby and Erin Toby engage in full-contact jousting at the Salmon Arm Fair Grandstand Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

The Knights of Valour’s Andrew Solaire awaits his turn in competition before the Salmon Arm Fair Grandstand Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

The West Coast Thunder Drill Team demonstrates their riding prowess at the Salmon Arm Fair Grandstand Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

4-H members show their project goats, Ryenne Woods with Rage Baby and Sapphira Bucher with Bunting, at the Salmon Arm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

Just for Kicks Dancers are lit by the setting sun during a Saturday performance at the Salmon Arm, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

Susan Whyte, Singeli Allen and Cove Allen zip around in one of the rides at the Salmon Arm Fair Midway on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)