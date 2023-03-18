PHOTOS: Salmon Arm pop-up market a sure sign of spring

Chelsea Hope and her friend sell hair bows and scrunchies under the name Emi and Ellie Bowtique, named after Hope’s daughters. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) 12 year-olds Kinslee Kossowan and Gracen Ogasawara display their handmade beaded jewelry on sale at the Artisan Spring Break Pop-up in Salmon Arm Saturday, March 18. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Kyle Schumacher shows off Caliente Hot Sauces at the Artisan Spring Break Pop-up, Saturday March 18 at the Salmon Arm Seniors Activity Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Vendors and guests both get special treatment at the first Artisan Spring Break Pop-up.

Small business owners Jordin Trueman and Susy Chung-Smith worked together to put on the event after deciding vendor prices to have a table at many crafters’ markets were too high. They wanted to create an opportunity for smaller vendors to have a cheaper table and to feel like they are a valued part of the community.

“It’s been awesome,” said Trueman. “We have giveaway bags which local businesses donated to for the vendors and for guests. We did special things like a lunch and prize draws too. The customers feel loved and so do the vendors.”

The pop-up is at the Salmon Arm Seniors Actviity Centre until 5 p.m. today, Saturday March 18.

Trueman is hosting another market May 27 and 28 in Armstrong, and is looking for more vendors to get involved. Follow Trueman’s business on social media under the name soleilj for contact information and to find out more.

