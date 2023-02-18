PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest a frosty family affair

Ballack Campbell plays croquet in the snow at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 22023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Madelyne Vigue celebrates her win as ice cream eating champion with a trophy and gift card, presented by a volunteer, at the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Mason Bruce and Ariston Kitsinelis compete in the ice cream eating challenge at the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Tia Lynn balances on top of a climbable snow pile at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Brothers Linkan and Brycen Wiebe played with balloon sword at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Caleb Coady plays in the snow pile set up at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Julia Wycherley throws a frying pan in the Little Ladies’ Fry Pan Toss while sister Rachel looks on at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Bree Heinrich throws her winning frying pan toss, watched by her competitors Claire and Julia Wycherley, at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Willa Hanna enjoys cotton candy with after getting her face painted at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Kiki the Eco Elf shows off her frying pan toss form at Salmon Arm’s Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Rachel Wycherley lets a frying pan fly at the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest, Feb. 18, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Families were out in full force at Winter Fun Fest on Saturday (Feb. 18), supporting local businesses and taking part in all kinds of fun and frosty activities.

The weather cooperated for the outdoor festival, which kicked off with live entertainment and followed a schedule of events for all ages.

The schedule for Saturday evening and Sunday, Feb. 19’s events can be found on the Salmon Arm Fair website or Facebook page.

