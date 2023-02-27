Photos: Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year raises over $70,000

Walkers braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm on Saturday.
It was hovering around -4 C, with dense snow piling up around the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) downtown location, as donors committed to the cause registered as quickly as they could amid snowy delays and then walked either a two or five-kilometre route in support of Shuswap Food Action Society.
The event raised over its goal of $70,000.
@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
#Salmon Armfood securityfundraiserShuswap