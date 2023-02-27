Photos: Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year raises over $70,000

The crowd reacts when told Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser raised over its goal of $70,000. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Walkers braved the cold and snow at Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk Feb. 25, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Walkers braved the cold and snow at Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk Feb. 25, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Downtown Salmon Arm’s Hot Chocolate Trail best overall winner Pink Cherry was serving up their award winning beverage at the Coldest Night of the Year walk, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) South Canoe Outdoor School was well-represented at the Coldest Night of the Year walk, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer) Walkers on the two kilometre route at Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year walk. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Walkers braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow for the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Salmon Arm on Saturday.

It was hovering around -4 C, with dense snow piling up around the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) downtown location, as donors committed to the cause registered as quickly as they could amid snowy delays and then walked either a two or five-kilometre route in support of Shuswap Food Action Society.

The event raised over its goal of $70,000.

READ MORE: Shuswap bakers present their best for Heritage Week contest and auction

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armfood securityfundraiserShuswap