Tanya Kraft, Autumn Ditrich-Griffith and Nicole Albisser celebrate and warm up with a group hug after the Sicamous Polar Bear Swim. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Photos: Sicamous braves the frigid lake waters for polar bear swim

Eager swimers lined the lakeside despite a frosty morning

What better way to enjoy a grey, cloudy day in February than jumping into a half-frozen lake?

A whole host of brave souls lined up on the lakeside in Sicamous on Saturday, Feb. 16 to take the plunge and hop into the frigid waters of Shuswap Lake during the Sicamous Winter Carnival.

(Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The polar bear swim was just one of many events hosted throughout the day in Sicamous, including snowmobiling for kids, a winter triathlon, family curling, snow golf, toboggan races and more. While it might have been a cold and, at times, snowy day, it didn’t stop families from flocking to Sicamous to warm themselves with winter cheer and fun outdoor events.

 

Tanya Kraft warms herself with a blanket and a hot coffee after taking a chilly dip into Shuswap Lake for the Polar Bear Swim at the Sicamous Winter Carnival. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

