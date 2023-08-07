PHOTOS: Sicamous families have a blast on the beach

Sara Mitchell and Cassidy Baker paddle their cardboard boat at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Heidrun and Lili Taylor run their cardboard boat up the last stretch of beach at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Ryker Forry and Jake Mcnabb drag their team’s cardboard boat up the last leg to finish the race at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Piper Williams keeps her eyes on the finish line of the cardboard boat races at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Sydney Rechsteiner flies down the slide at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Jeff Redekop flags down Jacob Redekop’s bike at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Deputy corporate officer Sarah Kyllo and Mayor Colleen Anderson garnishing burgers at Sicamous Family Fun Day’s barbecue Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Ronan Robertson brings a bundle of bubbles to his dad outside the Sicamous Fire Department’s foam pit at Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Cassidy Baker performs a hula hoop routine in the kids’ talent show at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Jackson Oddy laughs at his own jokes during a stand-up comedy routine at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Ryder Oddy sings a punky song at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Sandcastle competition entries take shape at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Families were front and centre in Sicamous this past weekend.

Family Fun Day, an annual event focusing on kid-friendly activities and featuring a barbecue put on by district staff and council members, took over Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Bouncy castles, an inflatable bike race course and foam pit entertained children while displays from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 Shuswap and other emergency personnel provided demonstrations and information, complete with ambulance sirens.

The day’s competitions, including sandcastle building, cardboard boat racing and children’s talent show, were judged in the late afternoon.

