PHOTOS: Sicamous families have a blast on the beach

Sara Mitchell and Cassidy Baker paddle their cardboard boat at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Sara Mitchell and Cassidy Baker paddle their cardboard boat at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Heidrun and Lili Taylor run their cardboard boat up the last stretch of beach at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Heidrun and Lili Taylor run their cardboard boat up the last stretch of beach at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Ryker Forry and Jake Mcnabb drag their team’s cardboard boat up the last leg to finish the race at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Ryker Forry and Jake Mcnabb drag their team’s cardboard boat up the last leg to finish the race at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Piper Williams keeps her eyes on the finish line of the cardboard boat races at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Piper Williams keeps her eyes on the finish line of the cardboard boat races at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sydney Rechsteiner flies down the slide at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Sydney Rechsteiner flies down the slide at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Jeff Redekop flags down Jacob Redekop’s bike at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Jeff Redekop flags down Jacob Redekop’s bike at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Deputy corporate officer Sarah Kyllo and Mayor Colleen Anderson garnishing burgers at Sicamous Family Fun Day’s barbecue Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Deputy corporate officer Sarah Kyllo and Mayor Colleen Anderson garnishing burgers at Sicamous Family Fun Day’s barbecue Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Ronan Robertson brings a bundle of bubbles to his dad outside the Sicamous Fire Department’s foam pit at Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Ronan Robertson brings a bundle of bubbles to his dad outside the Sicamous Fire Department’s foam pit at Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Cassidy Baker performs a hula hoop routine in the kids’ talent show at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Cassidy Baker performs a hula hoop routine in the kids’ talent show at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Jackson Oddy laughs at his own jokes during a stand-up comedy routine at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Jackson Oddy laughs at his own jokes during a stand-up comedy routine at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Ryder Oddy sings a punky song at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Ryder Oddy sings a punky song at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Sandcastle competition entries take shape at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)Ryder Oddy sings a punky song at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News) Sandcastle competition entries take shape at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Families were front and centre in Sicamous this past weekend.

Family Fun Day, an annual event focusing on kid-friendly activities and featuring a barbecue put on by district staff and council members, took over Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Bouncy castles, an inflatable bike race course and foam pit entertained children while displays from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 Shuswap and other emergency personnel provided demonstrations and information, complete with ambulance sirens.

The day’s competitions, including sandcastle building, cardboard boat racing and children’s talent show, were judged in the late afternoon.

Read more: Sicamous to send 6 sites for inclusion on BC Heritage Branch’s register

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommmunityFamily activitiesSicamous

Previous story
Striking gold in Mission Creek, Kelowna rock club teaches gold panning

Just Posted

Sara Mitchell and Cassidy Baker paddle their cardboard boat at Sicamous Family Fun Day Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
PHOTOS: Sicamous families have a blast on the beach

Thirteen addresses at Adams Lake were included in an evacuation alert issued by the TNRD on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2023. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order issued for 13 more properties at Adams Lake

A tree dances along the route of Runaway Moon Theatre’s Walk of the Woods Earth Day parade. April 22, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Trees come alive as Walk of the Woods returns in Salmon Arm, Enderby

The Eagle Valley Schoolhouse in Sicamous is on the list of sites to be forwarded to the BC Heritage Register by council. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo)
Sicamous to send 6 sites for inclusion on BC Heritage Branch’s register