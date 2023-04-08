PHOTOS: Sicamous families hop to Finlayson Park for Easter egg hunt

The six-to-nine age group heads off across the park in search of eggs at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Frank Devost gives the Easter Bunny a hug at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Colby Powers tries a Sicamous Fire Department truck on for size at the district Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Averie and Evelyn Jones colour Easter baskets in their festive hats at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Oliver Dishington puts on a serious face for Sicamous’ Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Ezekiel Smith holds a yellow egg proudly at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Cousins Hazel Peters and Claire MacIntosh dressed for the occasion at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous families hopped to Finlayson Park for an Easter treat.

On Saturday, April 8, children and parents took part in an Easter egg hunt and celebration at Finlayson Park.

The Sicamous Fire Department was on scene to show kids their gear and fire engines, and egg hunters prepared by decorating Easter baskets to hold their goodies. There was also face painting, music, and craft tables set up.

Children dashed across the grass in search of eggs in four age groups, the older kids having to run the length of the field to get their treats. Three eggs were collected by each child and turned in to exchange for a goodie bag from the Easter Bunny itself.

The event had a high turnout, despite cooler weather and a hint of rain.

