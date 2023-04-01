PHOTOS: Sicamous library hosts ‘hatch-a-chick’ program

Newly-hatched chicks announce that spring has sprung in Sicamous.
The Sicamous library hosted a chick-hatching program in the last week of March, from the company Hatch a Chick based in Vernon. Five healthy chicks hatched over two days, March 28 and 29, and were ready for visitors on Saturday, April 1.
The setup from Hatch a Chick includes an incubator for the eggs, a brooder, bedding and food for the young chicks. A heat lamp, feeder/watering system allows the chicks to live at the library comfortably for guests to enjoy for up to a week.
This is the first time the Sicamous Okanagan Regional Library branch has hosted chicks, but the Enderby location has hatched a brood a couple of times before, the library confirmed.
Children and their families were very excited to see the chicks on Saturday, following a library post announcing the arrival of the babies.
Hatch a Chick program information can be found at HatchaChick.ca or by contacting David Scherle at info@hatchachick.ca
