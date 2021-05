Anika Kennedy’s red and black plaid matches Zeth Oberle-Spyker’s red bandana and black hat combo on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Azalea Foster is seen here wearing groovy purple plaid on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Britton Hutchinson rocks the jean jacket on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Elise Birmingham and Jakobi Shular wear exceptional cowgirl hats on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Elise Birmingham wears a hat so nice you had to see it twice on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Hannah Delasalle wears high-noon yellow plaid and Marley Miller dons a stellar hat on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Isabella Prevost is in red plaid and Emilee Birmingham is the new sherriff in town on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Kienna Hyde and Austyn Evans would be right at home on the range in these outfits on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Kingston Hyde wears a classic cowboy look on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Maiya Lake poses in front of flowers on Western Day on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Is there a snake in Ryder Bell’s boot? Photo taken May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Spencer Hilder wears a world-class cowboy hat on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed) Zoe Goodwater, Jeshannah Foster and Kate Osmundson could be the stars of a western movie with these outfits on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School.(Contributed)

On Wednesday, May 26, Parkview Elementary School students got dressed up in their best Canadian tuxedos, plaid, cowboy hats and more for their school’s Western Day.

