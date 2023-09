Kiki the Eco Elf entertains an energetic audience during the Summer Bash event hosted by the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography) Burley the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog receives some welcomed tummy rubs from Nena Potzold during the Summer Bash event hosted by the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography) Clara Anderson flies down a bouncy slide at the Summer Bash event hosted by the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Kayleigh Seibel Photography)

It was playtime at Blackburn Park on Saturday with the return of Summer Bash.

The family friendly event hosted by the Shuswap Children’s Association on Sept. 16 entertained young attendees with bouncy slides, activities, live music and more.

Photos by Kayleigh Seibel Photograpy

