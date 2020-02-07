PHOTOS: Wolf sighting in Vernon?

A Vernon resident spotted a wolf stalking deer at Adventure Bay on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Ron Gray photo) A Vernon resident spotted a wolf stalking deer at Adventure Bay on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Ron Gray photo) A group of deer walk through the snow at Adventure Bay, Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Ron Gray photo)

A Vernon resident said he spotted a wolf from his window on Tuesday afternoon.

Ron Gray photographed what appeared to be a lone wolf stalking a herd of deer near Adventure Bay. Gray wasn’t alone in noticing the predator; he said the deer were also “watching intently.”

Wolves are a relatively rare sight, conservation officer Tanner Beck said. They aren’t fans of human company.

“Wolves are pretty seclusive animals, they don’t really like being anywhere near humans,” Beck said.

Beck said there’s no need to worry about if a wolf is spotted, as long as it’s in its natural habitat. Although, issues can arise when other dogs are involved.

“The only time that I’m aware of them getting in conflict with people is around dogs. They see dogs either as a rival or a prey species,” Beck explained.

“If people are walking their dogs in areas where wolves may be, it’s important they keep their dogs on a leash so they can prevent any unwanted encounters.”

Visit wildsafebc.com for information on wild animals in the province.

Brendan Shykora