Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Shuswap students

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous for 50 cents each

The Eagle River Secondary leadership class in Sicamous is holding a novel fundraiser to save more money for school activities. While most school groups in need of filling their coffers put on car washes and bake sales, at ERS the product on offer is pickles.

Read More: Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Read More: Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

According to principal Mark Marino, the sale starting Oct. 10 is the brainchild of Grade 8 leadership student Cody Hutchinson.

Marino added that staff members donated pickles for the sale, including some that are home-canned.

According to a poster put up on the Eagle River Secondary Facebook page, pickles are selling for 50 cents each. As an added promotion anyone who buys two pickles receives a free cookie.

“We encourage our kids to be creative and think outside the box,” says Marino.

Read More: A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

Read More: Shuswap make your own wine businesses change hands

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Sicamous students

Just Posted

Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Sicamous students

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary for 50 cents each

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

Seduction, betrayal and revenge keep Mademoiselle de Joncquieres highly entertaining

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Downtown Salmon Arm’s paving extravaganza remains on schedule

Work to be completed by end of week, as long as no delays from weather

Easing the pain: Group formed to help chronic pain sufferers in Salmon Arm

The first of Pain BC’s chronic pain meetings in Salmon Arm will be held Oct. 22

Election 2019: Harwinder Sandhu –NDP candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Harwinder Sandhu is running for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Ex-Mountie sued for requesting explicit photos from Central Okanagan woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Fourth cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Antique bronze memorials stolen from Naramata Cemetery

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Most Read