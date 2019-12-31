Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

Unicorn on the loose.
People in Penticton’s downtown core may have a gotten a lot more than they bargained for recently.
It’s not surprising many of them did a double, or even a triple-take when they saw a colourful pink unicorn, complete with a rainbow tail, roaming the streets and the shores of Okanagan Lake.
Behind the mask was Bay Sept from Airdrie, Alta. who was in the city for a four-day stay, visiting her friend Sarah Tucker.
So just for fun they dressed up Sept and let her loose and even included a visit to the Penticton Public Library .
“Lots of folks just smiled or said ‘that’s awesome,’” said Tucker afterwards. “One fellow just stared at her in disbelief, LOL. It was pretty funny.”
