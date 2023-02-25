Plans for the return of Moose Mouse Days in Sicamous continue to take shape

Eight committed groups so far planning events and services for community

Plans for the potential return of Moose Mouse Days continue to grow and take shape.

There are eight groups committed to providing services if the event were to return.

Jake Dewitt, Sicamous Minor Softball president, intends to host a softball tournament over the weekend of July 28 and 29, concurrent with Moose Mouse Days, Sicamous chamber executive director Sheila Devost reported at the Feb. 22 council meeting.

Parkview Elementary’s Parent Advisory Council will put on a can and bottle drive as a fundraiser over the July weekend and host a ‘how fast can you throw’ ball pitch game, measuring a pitcher’s velocity with a radar gun and giving out prizes.

Shuswap Paws volunteers will run a concession stand with proceeds going to their organization.

The Sicamous Curling Club wants to host a dance with bar service, but remains undecided where it will take place, said Devost.

Inside the curling club will be too hot in July for the size of crowd the club hopes to host. It has reached out to the Legion about using their space.

The Sicamous Car Club has a car show planned, with about 200 cars likely involved and a kids’ component with a miniature classic car craft.

An organizer’s personal property has been suggested as the location, as well a few lot spaces in town, and club members are aware they are responsible for their own permitting fencing and safety components, Devost said.

Deb Heap has voiced interest in a pickleball game and hopes to have enough teams for that to go forward, while the chamber of commerce will partner with the Sicamous Eagles to put on a beer garden and collect proceeds from that.

Devost said the Moose Mouse Days organizers may be approaching council for help with things like tents and fencing setup, washroom cleaning, garbage pickup services and recycling receptacles.

There will be another meeting in March as event planning continues. Anyone interested with an idea they can execute and fund on their own is welcome to participate.

Devost also said there was discussion about a possible parade at the last meeting, but organizing that around the busy weekend and facilitating road closures would be difficult.

“This isn’t a tourist attraction, it’s for local people to enjoy,” said Devost, wanting to focus on what works for Sicamous.

The Moose Mouse mascot might also require a new costume this year, as Devost said the patent on the design expires at some point and it will be too hot to don the heavy costume at the end of July.

