Participants move during a Saturday morning zumba session at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Participants move during a Saturday morning zumba session at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Plenty of action at Summerland festival

Summerland Action Festival on June 3 to 5 was held for the first time since 2019

It was a busy, action-packed weekend at the Summerland Action Festival from June 3 to 5.

The three-day family event and music festival included a slo-pitch tournament, a Family Fun. Zone, a variety of musical artists and concerts and the Giant’s Head Run.

READ ALSO: Concerts, fireworks and sports planned for Summerland Action Festival

Pat Bell, chair of the Action Festival committee, said most of the events from the past were back again this year. The exceptions were the parade and the Saturday evening dance.

The Summerland Action Festival was first held 40 years ago, in 1982. It has been a community mainstay since that time.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FestivalSummerland

 

Keziah McCallum, three years old, has her face painted. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Keziah McCallum, three years old, has her face painted. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Bob Carter of the Peachland Sun Gods pitches during the slo-pitch tournament. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Bob Carter of the Peachland Sun Gods pitches during the slo-pitch tournament. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Dressed as a banana, Ingrid Wuensche of the Bomb Squad slo-pitch team prepares to bat during a game at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Dressed as a banana, Ingrid Wuensche of the Bomb Squad slo-pitch team prepares to bat during a game at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Owen Pearse, four years old, rides down a slide at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Owen Pearse, four years old, rides down a slide at the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Journeymen performed current, classic and retro rock from the bandshell in Memorial Park. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Journeymen performed current, classic and retro rock from the bandshell in Memorial Park. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Crowds gathered in Memorial Park to hear the various bands and performers during the music festival portion of the Summerland Action Festival. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ dog rescued in the Shuswap given the name ‘Miracle’
Next story
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Just Posted

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student

In mid-April, Miracle came into the care of Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteer Siobhan Rich. When found, the rescued dog was gaunt and weighed about 26 lbs. (Contributed)
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ dog rescued in the Shuswap given the name ‘Miracle’

David Harding said he was shaken up when he was nearly hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop when he was crossing 5th Avenue SW at 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm recently. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Resident warning of dangerous crosswalk in Salmon Arm nearly struck by vehicle