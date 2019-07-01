From road hockey to family friendly festivities to evening fireworks displays, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap.

The party in Salmon Arm begins at 10 a.m. with the Canada Day Children’s Festival. This free event at the city fairgrounds includes activities, entertainment, food and more, all with a focus on family fun. Main Stage acts include Kiki the Elf (10:15 a.m.), Uncle Chris the Clown (11:05 a.m.), aboriginal performer Kenthen Thomas (11:50 a.m.), a Canada Day ceremony and cake (12:30 p.m.), a dance party at 12:45 p.m., Uncle Chris the Clown returns at 1 and the band the Oot n’ Oots plays at 2.

The celebration continues in the evening at Canoe Beach, with a fireworks display around 10:30 p.m.

Sicamous’ Canada Day celebrations begin with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre. A day-long road hockey tournament in the downtown begins at 9 a.m. Live music, a kids fun zone, food vendors and more will be downtown throughout the day. Over at the Red Barn Arts Centre, it’s the 40th Annual Summer Arts and Crafts Show.

The party continues in the evening at Beach Park, with Superhero City from 6 to 8 p.m. – a chance to meet superheroes and play. Donnie McDougal performs music on the barge at 8:30, followed by Sicamous’ fireworks display at dusk.

Chase’s Canada Day celebrations begin with a parade at noon. The party takes place at Chase Memorial Park with children’s events and music throughout the day, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

South Shuswap’s Canada Day party kicks off with a Lion’s Club pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Centennial Field in Blind Bay, followed by a parade at 10 am. The “Biggest Little Celebration” continues at Centennial Field, with live music, a chainsaw carving demonstration, Bubble Wonders and more, with a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

