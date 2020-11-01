(Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Poll: Should Okanagan residents keep turning their clocks back?

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end for another year.

Did you remember to change your clocks?

Smartphones and computers will have made the change over automatically, but don’t forget to swap over your stove, your microwave, and your car’s clock.

If you didn’t change them over, it’s understandable, since most British Columbians thought the seasonal change-over would end this year.

READ MORE: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Originally, B.C. planned to halt the change-over alongside the Yukon, Oregon, Washington State, and California, in order to keep all of the parties in the same timezone aligned for business, air travel and other connections.

When COVID-19 struck, debating the elimination of the change was pushed off the docket in the United States.

Thus, B.C. gets an extra hour of 2020.

Unless, like the City of Penticton, you have a sundial to keep track of time year-round, without bothering with technology.

There are some people who don’t care about the time change, while others are tired of having to gain and lose an hour off of their schedules every year.

Let us know how you feel in the poll below:


To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Just Posted

(Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Poll: Should Okanagan residents keep turning their clocks back?

Daylight Savings Time comes to an end for another year.

People line up outside the Blue Moon event space on Shuswap Street for the opening of the Harry Potter inspired “magical pop-up” shop on Oct. 31. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Harry Potter inspired pop-up shop opens in Salmon Arm

The store is only open for a limited time.

Kelowna residents got creative in celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19, taking a haunted house on the road for nearby residents to enjoy. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Gallery: Central Okanagan residents celebrate Halloween creatively

Grenfell Road Haunted House didn’t open this year, instead found creative way to celebrate the season

A rock slide is blocking one lane off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous. (Cindy Schedlosky/Facebook)
Rock slide near Sicamous cleared from highway

Single-lane alternating traffic had been in effect.

Nick Kent had three assists to lead the Vernon Vipers over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4-1 Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
New additions push Vernon Vipers past Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Freshly signed WHL talents Josh Prokop and Tyler Carpendale both had goals in Friday night’s tilt

Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Deadly sword attack in Quebec City not an act of terrorism, police chief says

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Police responding to stabbing at Kelowna fitness centre

Officers on scene say one person has been taken into custody

Makayla Kraft, Bridget Wiebe and Genevieve Foster show off their costumes before Parkview Elementary’s costume parade on Oct. 30. (Submitted)
Snapshot: Costume parade

Halloween is the only season where Red Riding Hood, a hippy and a nurse all share a classroom.

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Proposed development on Kelowna farmland raises red flags

Developer proposes gas station, car wash, liquor store, commercial buildings, in agricultural area

Jessica Neudorf received a regional gold medal for her mark in the ARCT piano exam. (Submitted)
Shuswap piano students pass Royal Conservatory exams with honours

Jessica Neudorf received the highest exam grade in the B.C./Yukon region

Hiawatha RV Park will be demolished starting in February, to make room for a new condo development. Residents have four months to leave. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘I don’t know what to do’; Kelowna RV park resident pleas for eviction extension

Hiawatha RV Park residents have four months to leave the neighbourhood

Most Read