Popular car show to return to Salmon Arm museum

Calling all car lovers.
The 22nd annual car show is coming to R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum boasts the car show is a favourite among collectors and spectators, having seen over 1,000 attendees in 2022 to see more than 175 registered vehicles.
Free registration and admission for show vehicles and drivers is between 8 and 10 a.m., with cars receiving a commemorative ribbon and the opportunity to go home with the ‘people’s choice’ award.
Award categories include:
- Antique pre-1916
- Vintage pre-1942
- American stock only to 1969
- American stock only 1970 and up
- Modified hot rods and custom up to 1969
- Modified hot rods and custom 1970 and newer
- Foreign
A pioneer pancake breakfast will be served early at 8:30 a.m. and a barbecue lunch will also be served. Local musicians Elaine Holmes and Lawren Clark, known as Green Room, will play a variety of musical styles.
Admission at the gate is $12 per adult, $1o for seniors, $9 for children aged 6-17 and free for children five years and under. Call 250-832-5243 for more information, or visit salmonarmmuseum.org.
