Popular Choose to Move program for seniors returns to Salmon Arm rec centre

If you’re a senior and are looking for a chance to improve your fitness in the company of others, the popular Choose to Move program has returned.

The SASCU Recreation Centre is offering the program with a delayed start date of Sept. 17. Registration is free and is done on the www.salmonarmrecreation.ca website. Click on the Online Registration button and go to Adult/Senior Programs.

Choose to Move gives adults 65 years and older a chance to work with a certified activity coach to develop a personalized physical activity plan. Choose to Move is eight sessions over 12 weeks. A mandatory information session will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to determine if this program is right for you. British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) policy is that participants can only complete Choose to Move once. The program will be held in the gym to allow for social distancing.

Programs runs Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, Nov. 12, 26 and Dec 10.

Registration in the Activage program is mandatory to participate in the program.

Activage is a program for adults 65 years and older which works on balance, co-ordination, strength and overall movement skills. Priority registration is given to Choose to Move participants. It runs from Sept. 21 to Dec. 14 on Mondays from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. and will also be held in the gym to allow for social distancing. The program is free and subsidized by the BCRPA.

