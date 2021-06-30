Popular Kelowna therapy farm moves to Enderby

Samson is one of the horses at Arion Therapeutic Farm. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Arion Therapeutic Farm has moved and is now spreading the joy of farm animals up in the North Okanagan.

The farm was previously based in Southeast Kelowna, but owner Heather Henderson announced their intention to sell their property in September 2020.

Henderson said they were struggling with property maintenance as the pandemic hit, with visits dropping off and therapy services slowing down as people sought safety.

Earlier this year, the therapeutic farm announced it had found a new location but had kept it a secret until the paperwork was finalized.

And now it is, and Henderson said they are happy to finally be home in Enderby.

“The animals are settling in so well. With this heat wave, they’re just vegging out under the trees right now,” she said.

“This location was just perfect, and it has tons of potential. It has a great nature component: it’s got a large pond, feeds, and a stunning tree-lined area.

“We didn’t even need to build shelters when we first got here because there are so many trees and the horses are loving it.”

They hoped to move into another property within Kelowna but Henderson said they couldn’t find the right place. Enderby may be farther out than what they had originally planned, but the area’s natural beauty was too hard to pass up and she knew it was the perfect place for the animals.

Henderson added they may have left Kelowna, but some of their volunteers have already driven up to the new property to visit and help with some unpacking.

Henderson said Arion has already attracted other volunteers from the area who have been coming to help the animals settle into their new home.

“Maybe our Kelowna volunteers won’t come as frequently but they still do come, which is fabulous and we’re grateful,”

“Of course, as we get closer to being ready to receive people, it’ll be even more beneficial to have the volunteers.”

If you are unable to travel but would still like to support Arion, you can support them through Patreon and get a first look at their content.

