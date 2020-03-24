Positive notes left around Summerland community

As notices of closures, reduced office hours and other restrictions appear around downtown Summerland during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few signs with more positive messages are also showing up.

The signs, posted anonymously, have been left on benches and other areas around the core of the community.

READ ALSO: B.C. family's sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

“This too shall pass,” the message on one sign reads.

“Kindness is free. Sprinkle it everywhere,” reads another.

Other signs and brightly painted rocks with uplifting messages have also been seen around Summerland.

If you have seen any of these rocks, feel free to post a picture and share the message of inspiration.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to share positive stories from our community. If someone has touched your heart with an act of kindness, or if you have seen something to lighten your spirit, please let us know.

