Mary Wagner, a pro-life activist jailed for interferring with abortion clinics, will speak at the Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society annual gala dinner April 20.

Pro-life activist speaks at Vernon fundraiser

Mary Wagner, jailed for interruptions at abortion clinics

A Vernon group is bringing what they call a “Canadian pro-life heroine” to town.

The Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society has Mary Wagner announced a special guest April 20 for its annual gala dinner. The limited event takes place at St. James Parish Hall, with doors opening at 6 p.m. To RSVP visit prolifevernon.ca/events or call 250-545-0777.

“Mary is a pro-life activist who, over more than a ten year span, spent six years in Canadian prisons for entering abortion clinics and counselling women to let their babies live,” the society event reads.

She was first arrested in 1999 in Vancouver for encroaching on a ‘bubble zone’ (areas restricting pro-life expression within a certain parameter around abortion clinics in B.C.). At least three more arrests followed, with the last one occurring in 2019.

After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed her leave to appeal on behalf of Canada’s youngest and most vulnerable citizens on Feb 18, 2021.

In 2012, Conservative Member of Parliament for Saskatoon Maurice Vellacot presented Wagner with a Queen Elizabeth ll Diamond Jubilee Medal, hailing her as a “hero of humanity” in the process.

“Through encounters with hundreds of women during Mary’s periods of incarceration, she became more aware of the impact of abortion on women, their families and the community, understanding that God was now calling her to serve Him in this way,” the society said.

