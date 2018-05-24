Probus Club to form second chapter in the South Shuswap

A new chapter of the Probus Club is being launched in the South Shuswap.

The new chapter is being created as membership in the Copper Island Club has capped.

Ideal for the new chapter are men, women and/or couples whose social and sporting clubs, voluntary work and hobbies still leave room for new friendships and activities.

Anyone in Chase, North Shuswap, Sorrento, Blind Bay, WildRose Bay, Balmoral, White Lake, Tappen and anywhere in between is invited to attend an information meeting on Wednesday, May 30 at Blind Bay Hall (2510 Blind Bay Road, Sorrento). Coffee will be ready at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 10.

Probus clubs are local associations of retired and semi-retired persons with professional, business or management experience and those who have had some measure of responsibility in any field of worthy endeavor who are of character and respected in their communities.

Probus clubs meet for fellowship, to hear guest speakers and for activities.

The club’s basic purpose is to provide regular opportunity to promote healthy minds and bodies, and though social interaction and activities, enjoy the fellowship of new friends.

Probus is not a senior citizens or lonely hearts club. Probus provides a bridge from the working environment to enjoying activities with people of a like age group. Probus also provides newcomers ease of entry into their community.

Probus members are not asked to sell tickets, help on work parties, required to attend any minimum number of meetings or pressured into attending all club events.

In 2017, there were more than 34,350 members in approximately 240 clubs across Canada.

For more information about the local club, call Doug Brown at 250-803-8930 or Gary Koo at 250-377-5003, or visit probus.org.

