Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army is one of five non-profit groups in the region that will receive a $1,000 donation from local government employees through CUPE 1908. (Google image)

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

Workers with local governments are donating $5,000 to Shuswap charities dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation from employees with the City of Salmon Arm, the City of Enderby, the District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), is being organized by CUPE 1908 which represents more than 180 workers in the region.

The donation is intended to help the most vulnerable in the area during the public-health crisis.

“CUPE 1908 members are proud members of the communities we serve, and we’ve seen first-hand how many of our neighbours are struggling right now,” said Loreen Matousek, a worker for the CSRD and president of CUPE 1908.

“We want our friends and neighbours to know CUPE 1908 members are here for our communities. We are in this together.”

CUPE 1908 is donating $1,000 each to the SAFE Society, the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm, and to Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous food banks. Along with the donations, local CUPE members are collecting non-perishable food items in their workplaces and at home for area food banks.

“Our union local has a long-standing tradition of donating to these organizations, and we know how important the work they do is to our communities. And it’s especially true during this public health crisis,” said Matousek.

“They do so much good work every day, and CUPE 1908 members are proud to support their work in helping us all weather the COVID-19 pandemic.”

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Charity and Donations

