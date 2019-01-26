Debbie was one of the 11 puppies up for adoption from the Shuswap Paws Rescue in Salmon Arm, who partnered with the Healthy Spot pet nutrition store to showcase the pups and find them a home. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Puppies find themselves new homes in the Shuswap

Shuswap Paws Rescue, Healthy Spot partner to find 11 pups new owners

The sounds of little paws scampering across the floor were mixed with exclamations of cuteness from onlookers and proud new puppy parents on Saturday, Jan. 26 as 11 little puppies found new homes in the Shuswap.

Related: Shuswap Paws fundraise to help vulnerable kittens

Shuswap Paws Rescue set up shop in the Healthy Spot pet nutrition store in Salmon Arm, kicking the adoption event off at 1 p.m and hoping to get these little furry friends set up with some new owners by 4 p.m. Some of the pups were already flagged for adopted parents before the event even kicked off, and the rest were spoken for soon after – almost all of them had adoption papers filled out within 30 minutes.

These puppies all come from the same litter, with a mix of German Shepherd and Rottweiller running through them.

 

Of the 11 puppies up for adoption from the Shuswap Paws Rescue on Saturday, Jan. 26, all but one had their adoption papers filled out within 30 minutes of the event stopping, and there was a lineup of people interested in the final pup as well. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Observer ad controller Maryann Baker, with her new puppy Dawson who was adopted from the Shuswap Paws Rescue during their adoption event for a littler of puppies at the Healthy Spot pet nutrition and supply store Jan. 26. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

