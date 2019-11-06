Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight presents her speech, What’s In a Name?, at the Schubert Centre Nov. 4. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Passion and proper pronunciation were key as the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program candidates stepped up to the mic.

The six candidates took part in the Speech Competition Monday, Nov. 4 at the Schubert Centre.

They presented the following speeches:

Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon – Be You, Be True, Be Thankful

Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder – What is Rett Syndrome

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Megan Fowles – Cautious or Superstitious?

Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber – The Importance of Bees in Our Lives

Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight – What’s In a Name?

Miss Vernon VW Quintessa Louis – Without You Tuma

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

The recipient of the Toastmaster Speech Award and Scholarship will be announced at the Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th on Feb. 6, 2020.

If you missed the chance to see the candidates, their future events are as follows:

– Fashion Show – Dec. 13, 2019, 7 p.m. at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre

– Talent Showcase – Jan. 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre

– Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 6, 2020, 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

– Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 7, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society Ice Palace

– Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon

Tickets will be available from the Candidates, Royalty, Committee members, Vernon Winter Carnival office, and provided the events do not sell out, at the door.

READ MORE: Makeover sought for Vernon Carnival mascot

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Anglemont residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

RCMP report no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

Police investigation ongoing in North Shuswap

Village of Chase seeks to clear up utility bill confusion

Change of billing schedule prompts uncertainty among residents

Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, a member of the popular Seal Skull Hammer, is facing a lengthy recovery

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Sorrento resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish: How ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

98-year-old North Okanagan woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Letter: Seniors Resource Centre capable of offering more

Writer says centre’s small space, lack of HandyDARTs limiting to what it can provide

Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon

Tyson Cole has already served two years of his sentence

Okanagan writer digs into identity as a secular Jew

Naomi Lewis reads from memoir and speaks about her experiences retracing her grandfather’s steps

Most Read