QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

It has been said that honesty is the best policy.
At the same time, our present era has been described as a post-truth age. It’s a time when fact-checking services abound and a time when terms like “fake news” have come into common use.
How much do you know about truth and falsehoods? Put your knowledge to the test with this 12-question quiz.
Good luck, and please answer the questions honestly.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.