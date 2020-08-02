The Pacific Dogwood is the flower of British Columbia. What is British Columbia’s official tree? (Walter Seigmund/Wikicommons)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Monday, Aug. 3 was British Columbia Day, a day to celebrate this amazing province.

In honour of the day and the province, here are a few questions about British Columbia, provincial landmarks, symbols and historical facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The British Columbia flag is a distinctive image in this province. When was this flag adopted? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
On This Spot app brings historic Salmon Arm to life

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Roots & Blues festival trades Salmon Arm stage for screens province-wide

Although COVID-19 has halted a live festival, it can be watched digitally on Black Press Media sites

Fourteen blazes sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Lightning the suspected cause of all fires but one; cause of Solco Creek blaze remains unknown

Searchers don’t lose hope of finding signs of missing women in North Okanagan-Shuswap

All it takes is a little different angle, different light, to spot evidence

District of Sicamous seeks childcare operator for new facility

The child care centre will be open by the start of 2021

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Residents at Okanagan mobile home park without water during heat wave

Residents at Creek Run mobile home park have been without running water for more than a week

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Search and rescue team airlifts lost hiker from Vernon hillside

The hiker, who was stung by an unknown insect, was handed over to B.C. Ambulance Service June 29

Summerland mayor to appear on livestreamed series

Conversation will focus on Toni Boot as a woman of colour in government

RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in North Okanagan

An individual was found deceased inside a home near Round Lake Thursday morning

Community engagement begins for Summerland recreation and health centre

Existing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is near the end of its useful life

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Most Read