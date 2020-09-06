How high was the Canadian unemployment rate in May, 2020? (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour
The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers
Labour Day is held on the first Monday of September to celebrate the achievements of workers.
In Canada, Labour Day has been observed since the 1880s, although its origins are earlier.
In recognition of the day and workers, here are a few questions about labour in workplaces and in popular culture. How many of these 12 questions can you answer correctly?
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Contests
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Coordinator Susan Short displays the proper form of DNA swabbing during the Forensic Nursing 20th anniversary earlier this month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Coordinator Susan Short displays the proper form of DNA swabbing during the Forensic Nursing 20th anniversary earlier this month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)