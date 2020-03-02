The Burner Bar and Grille in Malakwa is hosting its second annual Vintage Snowmobile Fun Race on March 14. (File photo)

Racers on classic sleds to thrill crowds in Malakwa

The Burner Bar and Grille is putting on their second annual Vintage Snowmobile Race on March 14.

The Burner Grille in Malakwa is going to put the leftover winter snow to good use as a racetrack for classic snowmobiles.

The restaurant will be the venue for the second annual Vintage Snowmobile Fun Race on March 14.

The race gives the owners of snowmobiles that rolled off the production line before 1995 a chance to put on a show for the crowd by racing the aging machines around the track. Also running at the event is a juniors class race with 120 and 200 cc sleds.

Read More: In Photos: Classic snowmobiles pushed to their limits in fun races

Read More: Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Organizer Dave Stickle said sled owners from as far away as Golden, Kamloops and Kelowna have expressed interest in coming out to race. Both for those on the seat of a snowmobile and watching the race, Stickle said the event will be a chance for like-minded people to get together and have fun.

Stickle said local businesses have provided prizes for race winners and other categories like best dressed.

Read More: RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

Read More: Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

Registration for the races opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The registration fee for racers is $20 for adults and free for the junior category. Gates for spectators open at 10:30 a.m. and the first sleds will leave the start line shortly after noon. Entry fee is $5 for adults and free for kids. Food and a beer garden will be available on site. Those coming to watch the races are asked to leave their pets at home.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Just Posted

Racers on classic sleds to thrill crowds in Malakwa

The Burner Bar and Grille is putting on their second annual Vintage Snowmobile Race on March 14.

Weather in charge of Salmon Arm’s public potty plans

Council hears about complaints lodged last year over Blackburn Park closures

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

Most Read