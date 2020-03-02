Racers on classic sleds to thrill crowds in Malakwa

The Burner Bar and Grille is putting on their second annual Vintage Snowmobile Race on March 14.

The Burner Grille in Malakwa is going to put the leftover winter snow to good use as a racetrack for classic snowmobiles.

The restaurant will be the venue for the second annual Vintage Snowmobile Fun Race on March 14.

The race gives the owners of snowmobiles that rolled off the production line before 1995 a chance to put on a show for the crowd by racing the aging machines around the track. Also running at the event is a juniors class race with 120 and 200 cc sleds.

Organizer Dave Stickle said sled owners from as far away as Golden, Kamloops and Kelowna have expressed interest in coming out to race. Both for those on the seat of a snowmobile and watching the race, Stickle said the event will be a chance for like-minded people to get together and have fun.

Stickle said local businesses have provided prizes for race winners and other categories like best dressed.

Registration for the races opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. The registration fee for racers is $20 for adults and free for the junior category. Gates for spectators open at 10:30 a.m. and the first sleds will leave the start line shortly after noon. Entry fee is $5 for adults and free for kids. Food and a beer garden will be available on site. Those coming to watch the races are asked to leave their pets at home.



