Rainbow adds to beauty of Blackburn Park

A rainbow graces the sky above Blackburn Park during a Men’s Outdoor League semifinal game on Aug. 21. A little rain fell during the game, but not enough to put a damper on the play. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) A rainbow graces the sky above Blackburn Park during a Men’s Outdoor League semifinal game on Aug. 21. A little rain fell during the game, but not enough to put a damper on the play. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

