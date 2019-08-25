A rainbow graces the sky above Blackburn Park during a Men’s Outdoor League semifinal game on Aug. 21. A little rain fell during the game, but not enough to put a damper on the play. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) A rainbow graces the sky above Blackburn Park during a Men’s Outdoor League semifinal game on Aug. 21. A little rain fell during the game, but not enough to put a damper on the play. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rainbow adds to beauty of Blackburn Park

Soccer game played under a rainbow-adorned sky on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21

A rainbow graces the sky above Blackburn Park during a Men’s Outdoor League semifinal game on Aug. 21. A little rain fell during the game, but not enough to put a damper on the play.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street
Next story
Former Shuswap fire captain uses power of Lego to help kids

Just Posted

Salmon Arm disc golf proponent eager to give back to community

A member of Rapattack, Duncan Walters would like to see trails, course available to public

Both men involved in weekend Coalmont shooting may face charges; witnesses say alcohol a factor

Alcohol may have been a factor in a shooting near Coalmont B.C.… Continue reading

Column: What to expect in B.C. this hunting season

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Arizona skater visits home of hockey to try out for Sicamous Eagles

High-calibre camp attendees make for difficult roster selection

Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Weather forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen looks spectacular

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street

Neighbourhood in Lowertown has gone through changes over the years.

Vernon team wins second straight NOSL title

North Enderby Timber crushes Salmon Arm Beer Badgers 8-1 in soccer league championship

Okanagan MMA fighter captures middleweight belt at home

Jordan Cabrejos scores victory at XFC Unbanned, the return of mixed martial arts to Vernon

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

Rainbow adds to beauty of Blackburn Park

Soccer game played under a rainbow-adorned sky on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

Man shot near Coalmont airlifted to hospital

A man was shot near Coalmont B.C. Saturday afternoon. The victim was… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

Most Read