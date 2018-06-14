Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Some familiar feathered friends have swooped into town.

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, with flight demonstrations taking place daily at 11:30 a.m. (except Mondays). The weekends also offer an additional chance to catch these birds of prey, at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Raptors, from Duncan, offers an opportunity to meet Spitfire, Tuari, Elton, Juri and Goldie Hahn – a falcon, hawk, owl, vulture and a mystery bird.

Plus there’s little Twain, an American kestrel – the smallest of the raptors which are often mistaken for song birds.

“They’re just so cute most people don’t realize they’re raptors,” said Samantha Hammond, with The Raptors. “And they’re really fast so they’re pretty hard to spot as well.”

For those wanting a more up close and personal experience, there are daily Encounter courses three times a day.

But The Raptors are only in town until July 1. They will be returning home for a summer break at that time and then you can catch them again Sept. 14-Oct 6.

For more information visit the Allan Brooks Nature Centre website.

