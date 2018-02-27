Vernon RCMP Superintendent Jim McNamara and Inspector Gord Stewart are taking a stand against bullying Wednesday, Feb. 28 in support of National Pink Shirt Day. (RCMP photo)

RCMP stand up against bullying

Men in pink join #pinkitforward movement

It doesn’t matter if the bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community, it is still bullying and as a Province and community we should not tolerate it. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP support Pink Shirt Day (Wednesday) and stand with the community to fight against this negative behaviour.

Bullying can be any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that often makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It often has long term effects either physically, socially or psychologically not only on the victim but the bystanders who witness it.

“As police officers we often see the negative effects of bullying both in our schools and in the community,” says Superintendent Jim McNamara, OIC of the North Okanagan RCMP. “Raising awareness around bullying and taking a collective stance on zero tolerance allows us to be a part of the solution, not the problem. On Feb. 28, 2018 I hope you’ll join Inspector Gord Stewart and I in wearing pink to show your support for this movement.”

The RCMP also reminds parents to speak to their children about bullying to ensure they aren’t silent victims.

For more information and tips to share with children, visit:

RCMP Bullying and Cyberbullying

Youth in BC www.youthinbc.com

Erase Bullying www.erasebullying.ca

Kids Help Phone www.kidshelpphone.ca

Need Help Now www.needhelpnow.ca

Pink Shirt Day www.pinkshirtday.ca

For the month of February, each hashtag of #PinkItForward, Coast Capital Savings will donate $1 to Pink Shirt Day in support of bullying prevention programs for youth in BC. Just say something nice about someone on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and add #PinkItForward. Encourage your followers to #PinkItFoward too!


