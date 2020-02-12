Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

On Feb. 10, Deputy Mayor Debbie Cannon presents Tracey Kutschker, director-curator at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, with a Heritage Conservation Award for the Shuswap District Arts Council in recognition of the art gallery building. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Structures that capture history and heritage in Salmon Arm were recognized in a tangible way leading up to Heritage Week.

City council chambers were the site of an award ceremony on Monday, Feb. 10 that honoured three building owners who have demonstrated excellence in preservation, restoration and rehabilitation.

Recognized was the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, the Sinclair House on Lakeshore Road that was renovated by architect Bernd Hermanski, and the Harris Street Bank Manager’s House, now home to the Hays family. The arts centre is owned by the City of Salmon Arm but leased by the arts centre. Tracey Kutschker, director-curator, accepted the award.

The Hays family was unable to attend the Monday night presentations so Mary Landers from the city’s Community Heritage Commission read a letter from them and accepted the award on their behalf. The commission launched the program geared towards owners of commercial, institutional and residential structures.

