Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

The remnants of an old wharf can be found on the foreshore of the Summerland Beach RV and Campground on Landry Crescent in Summerland.

The wharf was known as Black’s Landing.

At this site, Fred LeRoy Black (1888-1979) operated the Lakeside Stock and Dairy Company. The company built the wharf and livestock was transported to this site by boat. This wharf was also used by Laurie Woodworth to supply the Woodworth slaughterhouse.

This company was purchased by Fred Gartrell and the Gartrell Dairy Farm was created.

Fred Gartrell was the youngest son of James and Mary Gartrell, who came to the Okanagan Valley in 1885 and settled in Summerland in 1887. Fred Gartrell became an orchardist and ran a dairy business in Trout Creek.

