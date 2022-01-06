The annual Larch Hills Lantern Ski planned for Dec. 29 was postponed to this Saturday, Jan. 8. (Brad Calkins photo)

The rescheduled Larch Hills Lantern Ski takes place this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Originally scheduled for the evening of Dec. 29, the Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) postponed the event due to the extreme cold hitting the Shuswap at that time.

According to the LHNS website the event is from 5 to 9 p.m. and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to ski, snowshoe or volunteer along a route lined with “the gentle glow of kerosene lanterns.” There are one-, five- and six-kilometre routes to choose from that include bogs and track-set trails.

LHNS notes at this year’s event treats and beverages will not be able to be shared in the chalet; those participating are encouraged to bring their own to enjoy while out on the trail.

There is no cost for the Lantern Ski but participants are asked to bring a donation for Salmon Arm’s food banks.

