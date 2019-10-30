Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

The dreaded bone spider guards the pathway leading up to the door at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

To maximize the Halloween experience, the Observer informally polled residents on social media for their suggestions on the best places to Trick-or-Treat in the Shuswap.

Nearly a dozen responses were submitted, some considered traffic density, neighbourhood navigatiablity, parking and number of trick-or-treaters in previous years. Neighbourhoods in Canoe were the most mentioned due to the amount of effort put into Halloween decorations at several homes.

Read more: In photos: Downtown Treat Trails of Halloween’s past

Read more: In Photos and Video: Travelling the Downtown Salmon Arm Halloween Treat Trail

Johnny Adams lives in the Lakeview Meadows neighbourhood near the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus. Last year, Adams said he spent nearly $50 on Halloween candy and is looking forward to the next round.

“We had no idea our neighbourhood got so busy. It really is the perfect spot for parents to bring their younger children. There is lots of parking on 20th Ave. All the parents walk around in the street mingling while the kids run up knocking, ‘hot chocolate’ in hand,” Adams wrote.

Out of nine responses, five recommended trick-or-treaters visit neighbourhoods in Canoe for the area’s highly decorated houses and haunted trails.

During the day, the hot Halloween event is Downtown Salmon Arm’s 29th annual Treat Trail.

Read more: Plenty to do for trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31

Read more: Fireworks blast off in North Okanagan

Organized by the businesses, the event will be on rain or shine, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the downtown, with Alexander Street closed from Highway 1 to Lakeshore Drive.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A laughing skull enjoys a pun on a nearby tombstone at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A skull enjoys a pun on a nearby tombstone at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

An undead bird welcomes Trick-or-Treaters to Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A demon clown pops its head out of a trash can at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)