The dreaded bone spider guards the pathway leading up to the door at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

To maximize the Halloween experience, the Observer informally polled residents on social media for their suggestions on the best places to Trick-or-Treat in the Shuswap.

Nearly a dozen responses were submitted, some considered traffic density, neighbourhood navigatiablity, parking and number of trick-or-treaters in previous years. Neighbourhoods in Canoe were the most mentioned due to the amount of effort put into Halloween decorations at several homes.

Read more: In photos: Downtown Treat Trails of Halloween’s past

Read more: In Photos and Video: Travelling the Downtown Salmon Arm Halloween Treat Trail

Johnny Adams lives in the Lakeview Meadows neighbourhood near the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus. Last year, Adams said he spent nearly $50 on Halloween candy and is looking forward to the next round.

“We had no idea our neighbourhood got so busy. It really is the perfect spot for parents to bring their younger children. There is lots of parking on 20th Ave. All the parents walk around in the street mingling while the kids run up knocking, ‘hot chocolate’ in hand,” Adams wrote.

Out of nine responses, five recommended trick-or-treaters visit neighbourhoods in Canoe for the area’s highly decorated houses and haunted trails.

During the day, the hot Halloween event is Downtown Salmon Arm’s 29th annual Treat Trail.

Read more: Plenty to do for trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31

Read more: Fireworks blast off in North Okanagan

Organized by the businesses, the event will be on rain or shine, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the downtown, with Alexander Street closed from Highway 1 to Lakeshore Drive.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A laughing skull enjoys a pun on a nearby tombstone at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A skull enjoys a pun on a nearby tombstone at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

An undead bird welcomes Trick-or-Treaters to Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A demon clown pops its head out of a trash can at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A fortune teller lies in wait to terrify Trick-or-Treaters at Doreen Toebosch’s home in Canoe on Tuesday, Oct. 29. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Just Posted

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

District of Sicamous, Village of Chase seek to understand shortage, assess needs

New cycling trail planned for Salmon Arm area

Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails to be expanded to include hillside trail

Light Larch Hills effort, spurred by Kraft Heinz Project Play, continues

Nordic Society hopes to raise $10,000 with GoFundMe campaign

Chase grocer honoured with national award

Safety Mart Foods recognized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

Peanut Butter Falcon opens Reel Weekend Film Festival at Salmar Classic

Six movies to screen over three days at Salmon Arm theatre.

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Most Read