Restorative Justice Society – North Okanagan executive director Margaret Clark is pleased that the program can continue under the wing of CMHA. (Roger Knox/Morning Star file photo)

Restorative Justice Society – North Okanagan executive director Margaret Clark is pleased that the program can continue under the wing of CMHA. (Roger Knox/Morning Star file photo)

Restorative justice joins forces with North Okanagan agency

Canadian Mental Health Association adopts program struggling with financing

Justice is prevailing.

A local program dedicated to restoring peace among youth and those they have harmed is joining forces with a larger agency to combat financial struggles.

In light of funding concerns, Restorative Justice Society (RJS) is teaming up under Vernon’s branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association(CMHA).

“We’ve looked for additional funding sources throughout these years and it’s been an ongoing challenge,” RJS executive director Margaret Clark said.

By taking the program under its wing, CMHA hopes to give RJS the boost it needs to continue the good work being done.

“There’s different grants that we can support the Restorative Justice program with,” CMHA executive director Julia Payson said.

Operating since 2006, RJS has assisted 1,048 persons harmed (victims of crime) in the North Okanagan.

In doing so, they have facilitated 367 agreements which have had an 80 per cent average compliance rate.

“It’s an important program to divert youth from the overtaxed justice system,” Vernon Coun. Kelly Fehr said.

Teaming up with CMHA is a good fit as over the past few years there has been an increase in offences where mental health, substance use and poverty-related issues are associated.

The two agencies are commended for coming together to continue the good work.

“I know a number of societies are struggling right now. It’s very encouraging that you didn’t just throw in the towel,” Coun. Scott Anderson said.

The City of Vernon provides 55 per cent of RJS’s funding, which will be transferred to CMHA.

“Our hopes are that with the added infrastructure, that we can continue to make it robust,” said Payson.

READ MORE: 30 Vernon arts and athletics organizations see $700K boost

READ MORE: ‘None of this gets in God’s way’: Vernon church

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Criminal JusticeLaw & Justice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teens get a boost from North Okanagan RCMP
Next story
Carols from Sicamous students brighten spirits for seniors

Just Posted

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The City of Salmon Arm is considering changes to improve safety at the intersection of Alexander and Third Streets NE, but will be consulting with nearby businesses before any plans are finalized. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Safety upgrades considered for streets in vicinity of Salmon Arm Cenotaph

City staff plan to consult with businesses to come up with new traffic pattern

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

Parkview Elementary students sang carols for residents at a nearby senior care facility on Dec. 16. (Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society/Facebook)
Carols from Sicamous students brighten spirits for seniors

Grade 5 students at Parkview Elementary also wrote “dear grand-pal” letters to care home residents

A house for the Sabourin family is towed to its final destination near Sicamous using a barge and tugboat in 1934. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)
Shuswap History in Pictures: A very different kind of houseboat

In 1934, Sicamous residents looked on as a whole house was moved by barge down the channel

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Salmon Arm homes with dazzling Christmas light displays are wanted for the inaugural Light Up the Night Christmas Light Contest. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Festive contest encourages Salmon Arm to light up the night

Prizes to be won for homes with best Christmas displays

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building

The recovered animals are waiting for their forever homes. Photo BC SPCA
Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

Society still looking for families to adopt the surviving, recovered animals

Most Read