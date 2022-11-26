Return of Sicamous Moose Mouse Days gaining traction, second meeting planned

Moose Mouse Days could still make a comeback in Sicamous.

Thirteen people attended the Nov. 3 meeting organized by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce and Jake Dewitt to discuss the possibility of bringing back the event.

READ MORE: Meeting to explore return of Sicamous’ Moose Mouse Days

Overall, there seems to be community support and interest to hold the event again, including a possible parade to begin the festivities.

Jake Dewitt has made it known that he envisions the event being incorporated with the fast ball tournament he is planning to host during the weekend of July 28-30, and that additional activities could be scheduled alongside the games. Dewitt hasn’t been officially informed if the tournament can go ahead, and a lot of the festivities will depend on similar permit approval.

Each event or service at Moose Mouse Days will need to have a group fully responsible for it. That includes figuring out a date and time for it to run, a suitable location, and applying for all the necessary paperwork. If that event or service generated any revenue, the group providing it would receive that money.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Sicamous Visitor Centre. The hope is for interested parties to come back with more detailed information for the event that they want to host. New people with ideas and input are also asked to join.

People in attendance at the last meeting suggested a ball hockey tournament, car show, soap box derby, talent show, dance and a pancake breakfast as possible activities to complement the fast ball tournament. Suggested locations included Finlayson Park and Beach Park, with possible transportation arranged in between.

“The whole purpose of having Moose Mouse Days again is to have an event for locals,” said Dewitt. “Of course, tourists come, but we don’t want to forget about locals, this is for the people of Sicamous.”

All activities, events and services will have to meet the Sicamous Event Guide requirements regarding permits, rentals and bylaws.

READ MORE: Project Santa: Sicamous woman organizes second year of hampers for families in need

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FestivalfundraiserSicamous