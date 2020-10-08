Mark Feldinger. (Submitted)

Revelstokian honoured by forest industry with lifetime award

Mark Feldinger recently received a FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award

A man originally from Revelstoke recently won a lifetime achievement award from the forestry industry.

“I was really surprised,” said Mark Feldinger.

Feldinger just retired from Canfor after working for the company 35 years. He grew up in Revelstoke from 1963 to 1984 and even worked at Downie Timber as a forestry crew man.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Feldinger said he has fond memories of climbing up and down mountains in the area for Downie Timber.

“You get into good shape when you live and work in Revelstoke,” he said.

The Forest Products Association (FPAC) of Canada awards celebrate individuals in the industry that make a difference to the sector and Canada’s forestry communities.

Feldinger worked for Canfor across the province, including in Chetwynd, Prince George, Fort St. James and now lives in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

FPAC said Feldinger’s knowledge of Canadian forestry and our forest sector is second to none.

He retired as Senior VP-Global Supply Chain, leading the company’s IT and global supply chain teams, in addition to the government relations and environment portfolios and the softwood lumber file.

He said he feels blessed to have worked with incredible people over his years in the industry and will be watching as the green attributes of Canada’s forest products are increasingly recognized.

In retirement, Feldinger said he plans to golf, travel and spend time at his cabin in the Shuswap.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan resident offers science-backed tips to happiness
Next story
Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Just Posted

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Salmon Arm

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Volunteers helped get man injured in side-by-side rollover to Sicamous.

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read